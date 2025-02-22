iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 79131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

