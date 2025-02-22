iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,505 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

