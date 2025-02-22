iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.