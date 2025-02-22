iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.