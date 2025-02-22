iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after buying an additional 447,119 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after buying an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 285,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

