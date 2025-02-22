Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,253.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,201.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

