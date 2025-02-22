Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

