Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

