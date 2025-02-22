Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 12,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Invesque Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

