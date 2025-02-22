Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWK opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.