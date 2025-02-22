Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.39 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 200991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
