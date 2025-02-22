Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 555467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 92,948 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

