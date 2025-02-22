Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.