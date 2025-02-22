Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 1,643,265 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,386,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,261.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 662,564 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,385,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

