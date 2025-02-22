International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

