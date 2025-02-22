Intelligent Systems (INS) Announces Key Board Appointment, Reports Financial Results and Corporate Actions in Recent SEC 8-K Filing

In the recent Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) 8-K Filing, Intelligent Systems Corporation, under its operating entity CoreCard, announced the appointment of a new board member, and shared updates on its results of operations and financial condition.

Mr. David H. Deming has joined the Board of Directors at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, an enterprise powered by Intelligent Systems’ CoreCard Corporation. The appointment took effect on February 19, 2025. Mr. Deming is set to serve immediately as a member of the Board’s Nominating Committee. With this latest addition, the Phio Board now consists of six directors, five of whom are independent.

With a career span of over 30 years in investment banking and asset management, Mr. Deming brings considerable expertise to the entity. He has enjoyed a distinguished tenure at JP Morgan for over 27 years, during which he handled both Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and headed the Health Group in investment banking for his last 12 years. Following his exit from JP Morgan, he joined Integrated Finance Limited, a financial advisory firm, where he developed the SmartNest 401(k) asset allocation product.

Commenting on the new appointment, Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, lauded Mr. Deming for his wealth of experience in the biopharma sector. He pointed out that Mr. Deming’s background in investment banking and service on several corporate boards made him an invaluable asset to Phio and its mission to advance gene silencing technology for a future without cancer.

On the operational end, Phio Pharmaceuticals, which uses its INTASYL® siRNA gene silencing technology to enhance the body’s immune cells to effectively kill cancer cells, has made significant strides. The company’s upcoming non-surgical treatment for skin cancers, PH-762, has shown promising results in its latest trails. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) received FDA clearance for an Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate PH-762 in the treatment of cutaneous SCC, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma in the second quarter of 2023.

Alongside these revelations, the SEC 8-K filing also reiterated that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pushing boundaries in oncology therapeutics, with its INTASYL expertise. The technology is designed to enhance the capacity of immune cells to kill tumor cells more efficiently.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

