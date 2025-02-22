Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.840-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Integer Stock Down 3.9 %

ITGR traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 499,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Integer has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $146.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.