Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Integer stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. Integer has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Integer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,408,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

