Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3772 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS IAUGY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.39.
About Insurance Australia Group
