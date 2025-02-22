Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells 1,543 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $24,919.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $35,643.05. This represents a 41.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Upwork by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

