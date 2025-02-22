Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $12,111.80 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $12,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,776.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
TTMI opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
