Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $12,111.80 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $12,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,776.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTMI opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

