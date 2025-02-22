Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 370,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,826. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

