Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $194,846.08 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

