Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,971. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

