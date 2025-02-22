Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 4,277 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $43,197.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,291,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,346,503.30. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HGTY stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.85. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.35.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
