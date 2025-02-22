Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 183,078 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

