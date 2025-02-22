Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) VP Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) VP John Yogi Spence bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $19,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 549,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,256.46. This represents a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Yogi Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Yogi Spence acquired 2,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $12,760.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, John Yogi Spence purchased 2,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.39 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

