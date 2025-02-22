Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Purchases 1,525 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Michele L. Waters bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$98,630.90.

TSE TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$70.32. The stock has a market cap of C$65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

