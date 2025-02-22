Insider Buying: South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Pearce bought 30,000 shares of South32 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($68,789.81).

South32 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.