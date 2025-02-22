Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
About Innovent Biologics
Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.
