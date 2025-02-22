ING Groep NV Sells 10,661 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workday by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,872,846.40. The trade was a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Workday Stock Down 2.0 %

WDAY opened at $256.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

