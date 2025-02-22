Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 16% – Here’s Why

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) were down 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 729.50 ($9.22). Approximately 78,684,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,668% from the average daily volume of 2,842,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Stock Performance

About Indivior

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 920.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 850.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.