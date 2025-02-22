Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

