Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

