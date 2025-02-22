IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. IDACORP has a one year low of $86.47 and a one year high of $120.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. Research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

