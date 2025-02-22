Humanscape Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM), now Hippocrat (HPO), is a blockchain-powered platform rebranded in 2023 to focus on decentralised healthcare data management. It empowers users to control and monetise their health data securely while promoting global access to healthcare services through its blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

