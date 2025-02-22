Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

