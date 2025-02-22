Hoppy Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $5.02 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,393.97 or 0.99802701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.77 or 0.99364535 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00003338 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,754,667.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

