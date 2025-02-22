Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 130,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 58,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honey Badger Silver news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 2,307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$299,999.96. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

