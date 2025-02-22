Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 91,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 57,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 2,307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$299,999.96. 39.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

