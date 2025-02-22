Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,788,000 after buying an additional 306,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,700,000 after buying an additional 238,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

