Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

