Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 519,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 526,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market cap of C$25.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

