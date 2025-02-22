Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 480,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 525,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hemostemix Trading Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.