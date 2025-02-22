Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.