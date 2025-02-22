GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,599,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
GS Chain Stock Up 8.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.56.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GS Chain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.