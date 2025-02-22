Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $297.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.97 and its 200 day moving average is $332.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

