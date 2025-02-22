Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.