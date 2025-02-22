Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 231,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.