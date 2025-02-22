Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

