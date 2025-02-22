Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FNB opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70.
In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
